Leisure Capital Management Has $1.41 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Leisure Capital Management increased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in AutoNation by 745.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,345,000 after acquiring an additional 495,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after acquiring an additional 304,243 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,409,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 229.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 425,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after acquiring an additional 296,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AN traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.36. 2,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,181. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.95. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 38,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $4,646,272.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,225,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,757,287.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $22,952,590.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,981,453 shares in the company, valued at $913,158,037.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 38,153 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $4,646,272.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,225,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,757,287.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 718,728 shares of company stock worth $84,566,950. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

