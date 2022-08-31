Leisure Capital Management Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $655,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 31,593 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,799,000 after purchasing an additional 87,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $155.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,718. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.29 and its 200 day moving average is $135.74. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $161.45.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

