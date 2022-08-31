Leisure Capital Management Has $671,000 Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in PVH were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in PVH by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PVH by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 65,618 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PVH by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of PVH to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.07.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $5.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.66. 55,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,317. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.34.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.08%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

