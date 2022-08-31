Leisure Capital Management Increases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,986. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $148.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.41 and its 200-day moving average is $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.