Leisure Capital Management Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $4.42 on Wednesday, hitting $288.68. The company had a trading volume of 39,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,726. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

