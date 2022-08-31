Leisure Capital Management Purchases 15,207 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,207 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,177,000 after acquiring an additional 786,683 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,847,000 after acquiring an additional 490,964 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,438,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 449,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,585,000 after acquiring an additional 340,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 684,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,448,000 after acquiring an additional 243,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,660 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average is $88.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.