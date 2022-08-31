Leisure Capital Management Raises Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Leisure Capital Management grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSGP traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.26. 11,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,854. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

