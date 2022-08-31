Leisure Capital Management Sells 208 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Leisure Capital Management reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,741.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,273,103 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.84. 19,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.91. The company has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

