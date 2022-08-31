Leisure Capital Management Sells 7,349 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,569. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.