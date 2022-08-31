Lever Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $86,504.36 (LEV)

Lever Token (LEV) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, Lever Token has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Lever Token has a total market cap of $86,504.36 and $18,104.00 worth of Lever Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lever Token coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,286.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00134981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033483 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021690 BTC.

Lever Token Coin Profile

Lever Token (CRYPTO:LEV) is a coin. Lever Token’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io.

Lever Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Leverj is a decentralized leveraged crypto exchange that provides solutions to the inherent risks seen in centralized trading platforms. Leverj provides decentralized identity to avoid identity leaks and multi-signature accounts to provide complete user control over account funds. LEV is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token and it is the primary token in Leverj's two-level token system. The LEV token represents a license to transact on the platform proportional to the percentage ownership of the token supply. The second token, FEE, can be generated by LEV token holders by freezing the LEV token in a smart contract for a fixed duration, allowing them to trade on the Leverj platform without having to pay fees in ETH. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lever Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lever Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lever Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

