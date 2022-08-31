LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.42

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 245974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LG Display

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in LG Display in the first quarter worth $123,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LG Display in the first quarter worth $8,739,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LG Display in the first quarter worth $85,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in LG Display by 67.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LG Display in the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

