Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Update

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the July 31st total of 7,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $456,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,455,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,054,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,141,700 shares of company stock worth $206,346,409. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at about $24,052,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 599.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,079,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after buying an additional 1,782,589 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 7,456.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after buying an additional 1,444,750 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at about $16,380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 129.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after buying an additional 1,178,716 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

LBRT stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. 2,874,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,552.00 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.17%. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

