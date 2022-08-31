Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.92

Shares of Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 2650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Lion alerts:

Lion Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.