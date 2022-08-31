Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 20,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 171,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.
Lojas Renner Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.
Lojas Renner Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.0227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.73%.
About Lojas Renner
Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.
