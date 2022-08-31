LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Announces GBX 2.30 Dividend

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LMP opened at GBX 218 ($2.63) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 238.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 251.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 217 ($2.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 279.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 299.67 ($3.62).

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Alistair Elliott purchased 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £118,000 ($142,580.96). Also, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.85), for a total transaction of £663,230.80 ($801,390.53).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

