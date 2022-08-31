Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.0% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 213,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after acquiring an additional 60,540 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.73. 44,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.46 and its 200-day moving average is $200.76. The stock has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.