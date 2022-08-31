Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 91,571 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $56,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $197.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

