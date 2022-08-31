Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.54 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.05.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $197.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.76.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.