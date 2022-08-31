Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.45. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 35,256 shares trading hands.

Lucara Diamond Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

