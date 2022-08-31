Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

