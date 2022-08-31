Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,278 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $90.83 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.76. The firm has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

