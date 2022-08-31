Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,171 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of EnerSys worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 5.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 6.0% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in EnerSys by 16.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $87.25. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

