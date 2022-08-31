Madison Asset Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $239.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.