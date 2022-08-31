Madison Asset Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 169.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OLN opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $67.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Olin to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

