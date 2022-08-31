Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,033 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PAGS. Citigroup reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. New Street Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

PAGS opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.98. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.