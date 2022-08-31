Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

