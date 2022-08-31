Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,053 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Kennametal worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,917,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,219,000 after purchasing an additional 174,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,955,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,655 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,865,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,845,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,177,000 after purchasing an additional 35,719 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,530,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,866,000 after purchasing an additional 59,629 shares during the period.

NYSE:KMT opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $530.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.09 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

