Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,400 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 554.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,967,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in FedEx by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in FedEx by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,672 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Insider Activity

FedEx Price Performance

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $213.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.65. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.