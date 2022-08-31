Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 10,526 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,526 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 200.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 7.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 87.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 57,556 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Southern Copper by 966.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

