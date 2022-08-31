Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 19,979 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,979 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEMV. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEMV stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.97.

