Madison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 79,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $291,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,093,000 after purchasing an additional 120,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Health Catalyst by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 35,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 819,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Duncan Gallagher purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,730.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Duncan Gallagher bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,730.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,514.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,063 shares of company stock worth $73,136 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

HCAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

