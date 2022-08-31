Madison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 79,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $291,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,093,000 after purchasing an additional 120,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Health Catalyst by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 35,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 819,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Health Catalyst news, Director Duncan Gallagher purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,730.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Duncan Gallagher bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,730.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,514.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,063 shares of company stock worth $73,136 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Health Catalyst Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46.
About Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.