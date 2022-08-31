Makena Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for about 1.9% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Twilio worth $16,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after acquiring an additional 962,047 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,978,000 after buying an additional 770,655 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,579,000 after purchasing an additional 770,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Twilio by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,552,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,602,000 after purchasing an additional 107,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,452,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.37. The stock had a trading volume of 79,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,807. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $373.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

