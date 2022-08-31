Makena Capital Management LLC Buys 5,749 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Makena Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 37.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.3% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.3% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 187,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,801,000 after acquiring an additional 18,996 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.75.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $7.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $663.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,898. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $606.12 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.04, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $671.04 and a 200 day moving average of $689.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,696. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

