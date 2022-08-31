Makena Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Makena Capital Management LLC cut its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the period. Post makes up about 1.5% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Post worth $12,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 101.6% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,326 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 23.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,047,000 after acquiring an additional 336,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Post by 7.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,096,000 after acquiring an additional 267,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 355.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,611,000 after acquiring an additional 266,117 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Post by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 135,703 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Post to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of POST stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,196. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

