Makena Capital Management LLC Has $11.04 Million Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Makena Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,594 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of CarGurus worth $11,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,975 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,553,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 661.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 435,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 378,226 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,403,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in CarGurus by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Stock Performance

CARG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.04. 4,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARG. DA Davidson lowered their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on CarGurus to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.