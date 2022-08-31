Makena Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Makena Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,630 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties comprises about 2.3% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $18,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $590,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 198,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.0% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 110.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 396,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,348,000 after acquiring an additional 208,012 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

