Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.35

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 42204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Makita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Makita Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44.

Makita Company Profile

Makita ( OTCMKTS:MKTAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Makita had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Makita Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

