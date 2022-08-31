Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.35

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 42204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MKTAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Makita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Makita Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44.
Makita Company Profile
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Makita (MKTAY)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.