Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) vs. Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Financial Analysis

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marathon Digital and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 3 5 0 2.63 Five9 1 1 17 0 2.84

Marathon Digital currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 95.14%. Five9 has a consensus price target of $146.33, suggesting a potential upside of 46.11%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Five9.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital -114.11% 6.10% 3.28% Five9 -11.70% -27.15% -4.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Marathon Digital and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

42.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Five9 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marathon Digital and Five9’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $150.46 million 8.95 -$36.17 million ($2.00) -5.77 Five9 $609.59 million 11.52 -$53.00 million ($1.18) -84.87

Marathon Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five9. Five9 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Marathon Digital has a beta of 5.34, meaning that its stock price is 434% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Five9 on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, video, chat, email, website, social media, click-to-call, callback, and mobile channels, as well as through APIs; and provides natural language processing and automatic speech recognition solutions. The company serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

