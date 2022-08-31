Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1287 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Marfrig Global Foods’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Marfrig Global Foods Stock Performance
Shares of MRRTY opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.06.
About Marfrig Global Foods
