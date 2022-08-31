MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Short Interest Down 11.7% in August

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the July 31st total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

MarineMax Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 91.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.34. 276,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,129. The company has a market cap of $782.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 29.10%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About MarineMax

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

See Also

