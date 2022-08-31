MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading Down 3.9%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.56 and last traded at $36.77. Approximately 1,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 303,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

MarineMax Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,990 shares in the company, valued at $733,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MarineMax by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

