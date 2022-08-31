Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Acquires 500 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in FedEx by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in FedEx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Trading Down 0.8 %

FDX stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.65. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

