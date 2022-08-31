Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Buys 325 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,811,000. Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,542,000 after purchasing an additional 290,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,787,000 after purchasing an additional 256,724 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,809,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after purchasing an additional 188,783 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.05. 25,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,807. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.37.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

