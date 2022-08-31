Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 247,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,763,000 after purchasing an additional 71,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.88. 39,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,107. The company has a market capitalization of $289.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.67.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.63.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

