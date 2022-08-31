Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.6% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 378.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

Shares of VRTX traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $283.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

