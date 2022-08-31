Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Invests $316,000 in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 30.3% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RADA. TheStreet downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ RADA traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. 508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,800. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.09 million, a P/E ratio of 85.42 and a beta of 0.90. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

