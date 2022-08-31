Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 0.8% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UPS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.20. The company had a trading volume of 49,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,905. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $169.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.