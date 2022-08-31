Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,856 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,965,000 after purchasing an additional 595,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,357,000 after purchasing an additional 621,809 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,663,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,421,000 after purchasing an additional 27,231 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Johnson Rice cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.53.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.19. 191,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,129,382. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

