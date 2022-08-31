Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.95. 877,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,150,680. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

