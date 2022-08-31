Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 100 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,525 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 3.4% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 12,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 33,905 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,274 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Cowen lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 181,780 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,900 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.51. 229,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,100. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.48. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.21 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $181.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.